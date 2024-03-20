Boston police investigating report of late-night lurker in a Brighton neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating another report of a suspicious man lurking outside a woman’s Brighton home late at night.

Police said they received a report about an unknown man walking alongside the first-floor kitchen window of a home at 90 Beechcroft Street with a flashlight just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The victim stated to police she thought it was her next-door neighbor looking for something in their yard, but then noticed the man looking into her window with a flashlight.

Responding officers were unable to locate the individual but observed a plastic chair in the driveway directly in front of the victim’s window. The woman told police the chair did not belong to her.

Police said the suspect is described as an unknown race, about 5″8, and was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

This comes after a report in February of police urging the community to be vigilant amid a recent spike in break-ins and break-in attempts in Brighton.

Brighton residents should ensure that their doors and windows are locked at all times, and consider installing additional security measures such as motion-sensor lights, alarm systems, and cameras, according to police.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or individuals is asked to call 911 immediately.

An investigation into all the incidents remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

