‘We are deeply concerned’: Boston police urge residents to be vigilant amid spike in break-ins

BOSTON — Police are urging residents of a Boston neighborhood to be vigilant as they investigate a recent spike in break-ins and break-in attempts.

“We are deeply concerned about these incidents and are working diligently to address the situation,” the Boston Police Department said in a community alert. “We urge all residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their property.”

Investigators say the break-ins and break-in attempts have been happening in the city’s Brighton section.

Police also released surveillance images of a suspect, who appears dressed in all black, with the hope that someone recognized the individual.

Brighton residents should ensure that their doors and windows are locked at all times, and consider installing additional security measures such as motion-sensor lights, alarm systems, and cameras, according to police.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or individuals is asked to call 911 immediately.

An investigation into all the incidents remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

