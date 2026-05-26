WATCH: Pup named Scooby rescued from burning Cape Cod home

The dramatic rescue of a dog from a burning Cape Cod home was caught on video earlier this week.

Body camera footage shared by Hyannis police officers shows officers rushing into the home and scooping Scooby out of harm’s way before putting the fire out with an extinguisher.

Scooby is only a year and a half old.

They reunited Scooby with his owners while waiting for fire crews to arrive.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group