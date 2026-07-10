Boston police investigating late-night shooting that left 1 person wounded

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot in downtown Boston late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 141 Tremont Street just before 10:30 p.m. found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off with yellow crime tape as detectives scoured the area for evidence.

Boston Tremont Street shooting

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

There were no additional details immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group