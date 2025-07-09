Boston police investigating double stabbing outside KFC restaurant

BOSTON — Police are investigating a double stabbing outside a KFC restaurant in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 685 Columbia Road in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood shortly after 6:30 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

One of the victims was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. The severity of the second victim’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Video from the scene showed the driveway to the KFC parking lot roped off with yellow crime tape and multiple cruisers parked nearby.

A preliminary investigation indicates a fight may have preceded the incident, police said.

No arrests have been made.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

