Large emergency response after woman shot in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after they confirmed that a woman was shot in Roxbury.

According to Boston police, officers responded to 268 Dudley Street, where they found a female victim.

Police say that there is no information on what led up to the shooting or the age of the victim, but the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

