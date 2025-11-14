Investigation underway after man shot, seriously injured in shooting downtown Boston

Police are investigating after a person was shot on Bowdoin Street in the heart of Boston on Friday morning.

Officers responded to 39 Bowdoin Street around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The Bowdoin Street address is a group home and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says they are working to determine if foul play is suspected.

