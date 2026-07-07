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Boston police identify victim in fatal George Street shooting over 4th of July weekend

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police identify victim in fatal George Street shooting over 4th of July weekend
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — On Tuesday, Boston police identified the man killed in a deadly shooting on George Street, one instance of a string of violence in the city over the holiday weekend.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, officers located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 120 George Street.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital, but Christopher Washington-Conway, 29-years-old, of Boston, was pronounced deceased, a Boston police spokesperson said

The second victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening, according to Boston police. The third victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

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