Boston police identify victim in fatal George Street shooting over 4th of July weekend

BOSTON — On Tuesday, Boston police identified the man killed in a deadly shooting on George Street, one instance of a string of violence in the city over the holiday weekend.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, officers located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 120 George Street.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital, but Christopher Washington-Conway, 29-years-old, of Boston, was pronounced deceased, a Boston police spokesperson said

The second victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening, according to Boston police. The third victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Video obtained by Boston 25 shows people ducking behind a truck in a driveway as gunfire erupted on George St. overnight.



6 people were shot, and one of them died. A total of 13 were shot overnight across Boston. Another person was also killed in a separate incident. pic.twitter.com/RVAMT4QVjv — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 5, 2026

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

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