Boston police identify 21-year-old killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the 21-year-old man who was killed in Roxbury on Thursday night.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 163 Ruthven Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Teo Vernice of Hyde Park, with a gunshot wound.

Vernice was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the shooting occurred inside a vehicle, leading to a crash.

The incident continues to be under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

