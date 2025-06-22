Boston police identify 21-year-old killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the 21-year-old man who was killed in Roxbury on Thursday night.
Boston Police say they responded to the area of 163 Ruthven Street just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Teo Vernice of Hyde Park, with a gunshot wound.
Vernice was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators say the shooting occurred inside a vehicle, leading to a crash.
The incident continues to be under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
