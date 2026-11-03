Boston Police: ID needed in breaking and entering incident

BOSTON — Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to a breaking and entering case.

The incident happened at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester.

On Monday, police released photos of the person they’re looking to ID.

Dorchester Breaking-and-Entering Photo credit: Boston Police

Police say the person was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and no shoes.

Dorchester Breaking-and-Entering Photo credit: Boston Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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