Boston Police Department mourns death of active-duty officer

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is mourning the death of an active-duty police officer.

Officer Scott J. MacIsaac, a 30-year veteran of the force, passed away on Friday, the department announced Sunday.

Before being placed on extended sick leave, MacIsaac had been assigned to District E-5 for the past six years. He previously worked in Districts B-2, A-7, B-3, and C-6.

“Officer MacIsaac’s file was filled with commendations and accolades for his 30-plus years of dedicated service as a police officer from the community and those he served with. Several of the commendations were for his efforts in the South Boston Community with arrests for robberies and assaults, B&E’s to motor vehicle sprees, and anti-crime response,” the department wrote in a statement. “They included comments from supervisors noting Officer MacIsaac as one of their best officers and another commendation from the district captain for his efforts during the Boston Marathon bombings.”

MacIsaac is also remembered for saving a person from jumping from a bridge, performing life-saving CPR measures on another person, and making a positive impact in the communities he served.

The department also noted that MacIsaac was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors, and all who knew him.

