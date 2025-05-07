Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

Gerald Vick -- Wanted on eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm

-- Wanted on eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm Brendan Houlihan -- Escape from a penal institution

-- Escape from a penal institution Krishnamarie Santiago-Cosme -- Armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon

-- Armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon Edward DeLossantos -- Firearms

-- Firearms Ray Johnson -- Unarmed assault with intent to rob

-- Unarmed assault with intent to rob Maurise Hunt -- Assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston police CrimeStoppers.

