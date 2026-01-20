Local

Boston police asking for help identifying man in connection to alleged aggravated assault

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police asking for help identifying man in connection to alleged aggravated assault (Boston Police Department)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an assault in the city over the weekend.

Boston police shared a photo of a man who they say was involved in an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon incident on West Broadway around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, around 5-8″-5’10” and with dark hair.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read