Boston police asking for help identifying man in connection to alleged aggravated assault

BOSTON — Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an assault in the city over the weekend.

Boston police shared a photo of a man who they say was involved in an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon incident on West Broadway around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, around 5-8″-5’10” and with dark hair.

