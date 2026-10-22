Celtics unveil new sneaker beer cup, sweet treat for fans at TD Garden

BOSTON — Celtics fans heading to TD Garden for the team’s home opener Friday will have some creative new options waiting for them at the concession stands.

The Celtics are set to take on the defending champion New York Knicks, and fans looking for a sweet treat can order strawberry shortcake served in a miniature green Celtics basketball cup.

There’s also a unique option for fans looking to quench their thirst with an adult beverage.

Beer will be served in a special-edition clear “sneaker cup” featuring a Celtics logo and green shoelaces.

It’s not clear if the Celtics drew inspiration for the shoe-shaped beer glass from a memorable moment at Fenway Park in April, when some fans took turns drinking beer out of a real shoe.

One thing is for sure: The version at TD Garden will be much more sanitary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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