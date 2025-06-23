BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has arrested a Leominster man for multiple firearm-related charges.

Edwin Gomez, 24, was charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Resisting Arrest

Police say that on Friday, around 6:30 PM, officers in Dorchester were patrolling Devon Street and Columbia Road in response to a prior call for a traffic stop at 157 Washington Street, where a firearm, a Glock 22 .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. It was equipped with a magazine capable of holding 15 rounds and was found to contain 13 live rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, was recovered and the operator fled on foot.

Boston police arrest Leominster man for multiple firearm-related charges

When searching the area, officers were alerted to two men, one of whom matched the suspect’s description, who were seen coming from 229 Columbia Road while clutching their waistbands. They then stopped in front of a store at 230 Columbia Road.

Officers began approaching the men when one of them, later identified as Gomez, seemed to avoid contact.

When officers exited their vehicle, Gomez left the other man and entered the store. Officers attempted to engage Gomez in a conversation, but he became confrontational and refused to step outside.

Due to the circumstances, officers initiated a search on Gomez, where he attempted to flee but was quickly stopped. Officers found a Glock 23 from his waistband, which was equipped with a flashlight-laser attachment and contained a 15-round magazine loaded with 12 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition. There was no round chambered at the time of recovery.

Boston police arrest Leominster man for multiple firearm-related charges (Boston Police Department)

Detectives responded to process the scene and seize the firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group