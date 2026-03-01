Boston police arrest 15-year-old with loaded firearm, find missing juvenile in Dorchester

Boston police said a 15-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon following an ongoing firearm investigation in Dorchester.

A missing 14-year-old connected to the investigation was also located safely and returned to his guardians.

At approximately 2:49 p.m. on Friday, February 27, authorities were conducting patrols in the area of Pope Hill Street.

The patrols followed a department-wide notification of a missing 14-year-old who was believed to be in possession of a firearm. Boston police said it was based on intelligence received from the Boston Police Regional Intelligence Center.

Authorities then observed a group of six individuals wearing face masks walking along Popes Hill Road toward Morrissey Boulevard.

One individual matched the description of the missing juvenile. Officers followed the group as they crossed Morrissey Boulevard into a business parking lot at 875 Morrissey Boulevard.

As officers approached, members of the group allegedly attempted to further conceal their faces. Officers positively identified and confirmed one individual as the reported missing juvenile.

Although no firearm was recovered from the 14-year-old, Boston police said authorities became concerned about the behavior of another juvenile in the group.

Officers attempted to search a backpack worn by the individual, in when he allegedly tried to retain control of the bag, but officers secured it without further incident. Inside, officers recovered a firearm.

The weapon was a handgun. The magazine, which is capable of holding six rounds, contained two live rounds of .380 caliber ammunition.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and a defaced serial number.

The 14-year-old missing juvenile was safely returned to his guardians.

