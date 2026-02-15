BOSTON — It should come as no surprise that this has been a cold winter compared to average. However, it may be more difficult to recall just how long its been since the season was this cold!

Boston on pace for coldest winter in over 20 years

Dating back to last year’s season, we’re on pace for six consecutive colder than average winter months (Dec-Jane-Feb). Of course, the biggest difference has been the snow, and this year we’ve had quite a bit of it. Snow works as a reflective blanket, sending more of the sun’s energy back into space without being absorbed by the surface. As a result, we’ve experienced some extra cooling.

The average temperature through February 13th has been 28.8°F. This is good for 13th since record-keeping began in 1936 (season to date) and 2nd since the turn of the century! Only 2002-03 was colder with an average temp of 28.6°F.

As mentioned previously, snowfall is well-correlated with colder than average temps. This seasons 41.5″ since Dec 1st ranks 15th since 1936, but only 7th since the year 2000.

