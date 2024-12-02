Boston nonprofit providing life-changing services for youths, young adults experiencing homelessness

Nearly 11,000 youth and young adults are experiencing homelessness in the Boston area, and as the temperatures decrease, the need for a warm place to stay increases.

During National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, a local non-profit is not only providing shelter but also giving teens the tools to turn their lives around.

Tucked on the side of West Street right next to the bustling Boston Common, is Bridge Over Troubled Waters---a center that provides services for a glaring issue---the rising number of homeless and at-risk youth.

“We see over 2000 young people a year,” said Bridge Over Troubled Waters CEO Elisabeth Jackson. “I say it’s about 200 young people a day in the agency getting different types of services.”

Bridge Over Troubled Waters CEO Elisabeth Jackson says besides offering food and a warm place to stay for the night, the agency provides counseling, street outreach, and medical services. While there are several reasons why a teen ends up on the streets—Jackson says they are hidden in plain sight.

“They’re in your college dorms,” said Jackson. “They’re serving you coffee and your morning and at your favorite coffee shop, then bagging your groceries. The security at an apartment building for you.”

Or in Travyon Garcia Parker’s case---working at Boston Duckboat Tours and Verizon.

“I didn’t even think about homeless youth until I became one,” said Travyon Garcia-Parker, who is living in Bridge Over Troubled Waters transitional housing.

Travyon and his mother had bounced around from hotel to hotel, racking up debt. With mental health issues of her own, Travyon says she kicked him out a week after his 18th birthday.

“I was in the hotel lobby and I called my school,” said Garcia Parker. “My school got me a hotel room for that night. And the next day we started searching.”

That’s how Travyon found Bridge Over Troubled Waters Transitional housing program—where he pays for rent and electricity—while receiving support and taking part in a financial saving program.

“My parents and I always struggled with paying rent,” said Garcia Parker. “We never lived in a place more than I say a year and tell me instability, which has just in the past nine months I’ve been with bridge. They’ve provided me with more stability I ever had in my entire life.”

Travyon is back at school and will graduate soon—thanks to the support he never knew was available to him.

“We want them to graduate high school,” said Jackson. “We just don’t want them sleeping on the streets. We don’t want them sleeping with somebody that’s going to abuse them. We don’t want them going hungry at night because they’re so young. They have so much to live.”

And Travyon has a message for the hundreds just like him.

“Reach out,” said Garcia Parker. “If you don’t reach out, you might be in the same loop over and over again.”

Bridge Ove Troubled Waters continues to expand to meet the growing needs. But even after adding 42% more beds, it is still struggling to accommodate the youth who need shelter, especially in the winter months, with an average of 12 on their waiting list each night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group