Boston nonprofit gives Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families

BOSTON — It’s the season of giving, and one local nonprofit took that to heart Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Community Pediatrics, the state’s first nonprofit private pediatric practice, held its annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution to help families in need.

The drive included a turkey, Thanksgiving sides, a pie, shelf-stable food, and fresh produce for 325 families. Staff and volunteers distributed 300 bags of groceries donated by the YMCA and Greater Boston Food Bank, 325 turkeys donated by the City of Boston, 325 boxes containing three sides and a pie, along with 350 winter coats.

Boston Community Pediatrics food drive

Boston Community Pediatrics also provided 300 bags of fruits and vegetables and more than 300 Stop & Shop gift cards.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” said Dr. Robyn Riseberg, a pediatrician and the founder of BCP. “But if you are struggling to make ends meet, it can be a stressful day, and it is so important to all of us at BCP that patients are able to enjoy the holiday with their families and loved ones.”

Dr. Riseberg also expressed thanks to the BCP Brigade volunteers and the Wellesley Chapter of the National Charity League.

