Boston moves one step closer to hosting 2028 DNC

Boston is moving closer to hosting the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

On Monday, the DNC announced that Boston is one of five cities selected to move forward in the process.

Boston was selected alongside Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia to move forward to the next stage.

Officials from the DNC will visit each site in the spring.

The convention would be held at the TD Garden, the same building that hosted Boston’s last DNC in 2004.

“Boston is proof that we can build the democracy our founders fought for, and we’re excited to advance in the process to host the people and party dedicated to defending it,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We look forward to welcoming the nation to the city where it all began as we chart the course for our future.”

“We are thrilled that Boston has been advanced to the next round of selection to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. The story of Boston is the story of America – and there’s no better place to chart the path forward than the birthplace of democracy,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement. “We look forward to showcasing Boston as a world-class city as the DNC makes their final decision.” “We’re incredibly excited that Boston and TD Garden have been chosen to move forward in the selection process to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden. “Together, TD Garden, the City of Boston, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have a proven record of delivering major national events that generate significant economic impact and long-term benefits for the region. Boston set a high standard as host in 2004 at TD Garden, and we are ready to build on that legacy once again.”

The 2028 Democratic National Convention will be held from August 7 – 10, 2028.

