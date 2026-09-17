Boston Medical Center nurses vote to authorize a three-day strike

BOSTON — Nurses at Boston Medical Center voted to authorize a three-day strike on Thursday.

Nurses at BMC’s main hospital campus, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted to authorize their bargaining committee to call a three-day strike if necessary.

The nurses are pushing for a new contract that addresses patient safety, low wages and chronic understaffing.

One hundred and sixty nurses voted 94% in favor of authorizing a strike.

The vote was held in solidarity with more than 2,000 registered nurses represented by 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers East, who are also seeking a new contract and held their own strike vote last week.

The RN bargaining committee will decide whether to set a strike date based on upcoming negotiations.

Before any strike could take place, the committee would provide the legally required 10-day notice.

Nurses at BMC have been in contract negotiations since May.

The next negotiating session is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Boston 25 has reached out to BMC for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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