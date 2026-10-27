Boston Medical Center NICU babies celebrate first Halloween

BOSTON — Some of Boston Medical Center’s tiniest patients are celebrating their first Halloween in style.

Babies in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are dressed up for the holiday as princesses, superheroes, pizza, and even gumball machines.

The costumes were donated by Project Sweet Peas, a national nonprofit that supports families with infants in the NICU and families affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

For many of the families, the Halloween celebration offers a chance to mark a special first milestone while their babies receive care.

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