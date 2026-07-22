Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s nurses continue push for better pay, benefits

BOSTON — Nurses at two of Boston’s largest hospitals are continuing their fight for improved wages, healthcare benefits, and working conditions.

Thousands of nurses at Boston Medical Center are expected to picket outside the hospital on Wednesday as contract negotiations remain stalled. The nurses have been working without a contract for five months and are seeking higher pay and lower healthcare costs.

Union leaders say ongoing staffing challenges, employee turnover, and nurse burnout are being driven by the hospital’s compensation and benefits packages. They argue improvements are needed to recruit and retain experienced nurses.

In a statement, BMC told Boston 25 News that it “values the contributions of our nursing team and remains committed to reaching agreement on a contract that provides competitive wages while supporting the long-term sustainability of the hospital and our ability to care for the community.”

Meanwhile, nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital say key issues that led to their recent strike remain unresolved. Union representatives contend the hospital has not made sufficient progress on concerns involving wages and insurance coverage.

Negotiators for both sides returned to the bargaining table Tuesday in an effort to reach a new agreement. The nurses’ contract expired in March, and union members continue to push for increased pay and more affordable healthcare benefits.

During the strike earlier this month, Brigham and Women’s Hospital brought in temporary nurses to maintain patient care services.

Negotiations remain ongoing at both hospitals as nurses seek contracts they say will address staffing shortages and improve working conditions.

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