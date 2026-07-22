Man, woman shot inside Worcester cigar bar

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man and woman were shot inside a cigar bar in Worcester overnight.

According to police, officers responded to 56 Shrewsbury Street, the Victory Cigar Bar, around 12:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to both victims and transported them to a local hospital.

Both underwent surgery and are currently in stable condition.

No suspect was taken into custody today, and police say there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the public.

The exterior of the building and roadway were shut down for about 2 hours, and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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