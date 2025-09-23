Boston Mayor Wu will run unopposed in her reelection bid in November

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will run unopposed in her bid for reelection this November, city officials confirmed Monday.

The Boston Election Department announced that candidate Domingos DaRosa did not gather the 3,000 certified signatures required to qualify for the November ballot. Philanthropist Josh Kraft, who finished second in the preliminary election earlier this month, had already dropped out of the race.

Kraft received the second-highest number of votes in the preliminary election, but he trailed Mayor Wu by a significant margin.

Wu, Boston’s first Asian American and first female mayor, is seeking a second four-year term. A frequent target of the Trump administration during her first term.

“Thank you to the Elections Department staff and all the volunteers involved in administering and certifying Boston’s Preliminary Election,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful to each one of the nearly 94,000 Boston voters who showed up for our democracy, and I’m humbled by the overwhelming support across every neighborhood and every ward to keep going in our work to make Boston a home for everyone. Over the next six weeks, our team will continue to organize alongside the City Council candidates to get out the vote for the November 4th Final Election,” she added.

Robert Cappucci, a former police officer was also eliminated from the primary race.

The last time a mayor ran unopposed in Boston was Mayor Thomas Menino in 1997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

