Boston Mayor Wu issues warning, activates cooling centers as triple-digit heat threat looms

BOSTON — The City of Boston is taking immediate action to provide heat relief to residents and visitors.

With temperatures in Massachusetts climbing near or even into the triple digits the rest of the week, the weather isn’t just uncomfortable; it’s potentially dangerous.

Mayor Michelle Wu has issued an excessive heat warning from Wednesday through Friday.

Cooling centers will be activated with the heat. Splash pads, pools, and parks are open during this time, and so are Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers.

When Boston experiences extreme heat like this, Boston EMS typically sees a 10-15% increase in 911 calls.

Wu has reminded people to stay hydrated, keep cool in the shade or with air conditioning, know the signs of heat exhaustion, including heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches, and, if you’re going to a beach, swim at one with a lifeguard on duty.

“We are asking everyone to spread the word about the upcoming intense heat expected in our region. Symptoms of heat illness can occur quickly and affect people of all ages, so it’s especially important to plan ahead. Please stay hydrated, use City cooling resources, and check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially older adults, young children, and those with underlying health conditions,” Wu said. “Our priority is ensuring everyone can safely enjoy all the Summer activities, and I’m grateful to our City departments working around the clock to connect residents with the resources they need to stay safe and cool.”

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents seeking relief from the heat on Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2.

For homeless individuals, Pine Street Inn is adding additional hours to its outreach van to offer transportation to the shelter.

The men’s and women’s shelters will be open 24/7 to anyone who wants to enter. They are also handing out summer clothing, sunscreen, and bug spray for people.

President and Executive Director Lyndia Downie hopes people will take them up on the offer.

“We’ve been out for the past couple of days. Asking people to come in and warning them about the weather and warning them that it’s really, really going to heat up more than we’ve seen even in the past couple of years. We haven’t, frankly, had a whole lot of takers yet, but we are reminding people it’s going to get really, really hot. Why don’t you come in?” said Downie.

Wednesday is the opening day for the summer season at Frog Pond.

Wu will help open the pond in the late morning.

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