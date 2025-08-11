Boston Mayor Wu declares 3-day heat emergency

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency from today through Wednesday, urging residents to take precautions as temperatures rise.

“Our top priority is ensuring our residents and families are healthy and safe during this period of intense heat,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As temperatures continue to rise, the City is here to support residents in every way possible across every neighborhood. We encourage all of our community members to please take care of yourselves, check on your neighbors, and be prepared to stay cool and safe.”

Cooling centers are available at Boston Centers for Youth & Families, and Boston Public Library locations are open to provide indoor relief. The city also encourages residents to use splash pads and pools to stay cool.

Boston EMS typically sees a 10 to 15 percent increase in calls during heat waves, highlighting the importance of limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Mayor Wu encouraged residents to stay hydrated, never leave children or pets in cars, take breaks in the shade, and know the signs of heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches.

