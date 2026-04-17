Local, state, and federal agencies working in tandem to keep Boston Marathon safe

BOSTON — As marathon weekend kicks off, officials are stressing the importance of safety.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association held a press conference Friday morning at Copley Plaza to discuss public safety measures surrounding the Boston Marathon.

“As always on Marathon Monday and for big events around the City of Boston, we will have law enforcement and public safety personnel visible and in position wherever needed to make sure they have eyes on the entire race route,” Wu said.

The Boston Police Department, Boston EMS, Massachusetts State Police, MBTA Transit Police, FBI Boston, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the Boston Office of Emergency Management, and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security have been prepping for the race for months.

Officials said the marathon is one of the most complex public safety events in the country, which is why they coordinate at the federal, state, and local levels.

The bottom line is - if you see something, say something.

FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks said he is not aware of any threats to the marathon.

“Right now, the FBI is not aware of any specific or credible threats targeting this year’s race,” Docks said. “That said, we are operating in a heightened threat environment, and large public gatherings are an attractive target for individuals and groups seeking to inflict harm.”

FBI Boston will be along the race and has a joint intelligence center set up at its headquarters in Chelsea.

“Our agents, analysts, task force officers are working around the clock to collect, analyze and share information in real time to identify any potential threats that may emerge.”

Officials also said to help stay aware, emergency alerts on cellphones should be turned on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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