Boston man who made bomb threats on MBTA train claimed to be inspired by Jan. 6 attacks, DA says

BOSTON — After being arraigned last week, a man who made bomb threats and brought homemade explosives on the MBTA commuter rail will return to court this month, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.

On the morning of June 27, MBTA transit police received reports of a suspicious person on the commuter rail.

Witnesses reported that Shane Cautillo, a 29-year-old man, made loud comments about making bombs and giving them to extremist groups, terrorist groups and the homeless. Additionally, they said he claimed to be inspired by the Jan. 6 attacks at the U.S. Capitol.

Police responded to North Station where Cautillo had a large, disconnected lithium battery, an electric towel warmer with wires poking out and an electric scooter with a bag attached.

A hazardous device technician assessed the items and neutralized them.

The bag attached to the scooter contained several commercial fireworks that went off and caused an explosion. No one was injured.

Cautillo was sent to the hospital after he told police he planned to harm himself.

He was charged in BMC Central on June 29 with one count of possession of a hoax incendiary device, possession of a hoax device or substance, unlawful possession of fireworks and disorderly conduct on a public conveyance.

Now, he will return to court on July 28 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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