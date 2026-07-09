Worcester police arrest man on drug trafficking and gun charges

WORCESTER — A man was arrested yesterday morning for drug trafficking and possessing multiple unlicensed firearms.

Davial Kirkpatrick, a 45-year-old man, was detained by Worcester police following the execution of two search warrants.

One warrant was for “The Spot” restaurant on Grafton Street and the second was for an adjacent apartment on Cutler Street.

Police located around 350 grams of cocaine along with fentanyl, digital scales, large amounts of money and multiple unlicensed firearms with ammunition.

Kirkpatrick has been charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of cocaine and several firearms charges.

Picture of evidence from WPD (Worcester Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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