Boston man held on charges of exposing himself to teen girl at a historic burial ground

BOSTON — A Boston man is being arraigned this week and held without bail on charges that he exposed himself to an underage girl at the Granary Burial Ground.

Wayne MacDonald, 65, was charged on Wednesday at Boston Municipal Court Central Division on one count of open and gross lewdness, subsequent offense. He was on probation until 2029 under a conviction of the same offense. MacDonald has had similar charges on his record dating back to 1992.

The incident occurred on July 25, when a mother and her teenage daughter were visiting the burial ground when MacDonald exposed himself to the teen. The daughter and mother confronted MacDonald who denied any wrongdoing. Boston police were notified and through surveillance footage and the Boston Police Sexual Offender Registry Unit, detectives were able to issue a warrant and arrest MacDonald.

MacDonald’s bail was set at $500, but Judge Joseph Griffin has ordered MacDonald to be held without bail until he serves a probation violation hearing on December 5.

It’s unfortunate for any young person to have an experience like this, but I praise her and her mother for acting so responsibly in providing police with a description of the incident and the person responsible. That information, combined with solid detective work, helped bring this defendant forward to answer to the charges,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

