Boston man found dead after located floating in New Hampshire water

RYE, N.H. — A Boston man was found deceased in the ocean near the Isle of Shoals, New Hampshire State Police report.

According to police, on Sunday, July 13, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol responded to reports of a body floating in the ocean.

Police identified the person as 35-year-old David Paul Stover Shader from Boston, Massachusetts.

The investigation has not yet determined the circumstances of Shader’s entry into the water. Shader was last seen in the Boston area, with authorities saying that there is no known cause for concern for public safety related to this matter.

All aspects of the case remain under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Stephen O’Connor at 603-556-3183 or Stephen.J.OConnor@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

