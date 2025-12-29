Boston man facing assault charges after violent confrontation over delivered package, DA says

DORCHESTER — A Boston man is facing assault and unarmed robbery charges after allegedly beating his neighbor over a package delivered to the wrong address.

On December 22, officers responded to an assault in progress at 730 Cummins Highway, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

, who recounted that the victim, a 77-year-old man, had come to his apartment accusing him of stealing a package.

Officers say the 77-year-old victim was badly beaten with his eyes swollen shut, a bleeding cut under one eye, and unable to answer questions. The man was transported to the hospital.

The victim eventually told officers that his Amazon package was mistakenly delivered to Muhammad’s apartment and when he went to retrieve it, Muhammad punched him in the face and snatched his $700 Motorola phone from his hand.

As the victim fled, Muhammad followed him and continued to beat him as he ran him up the stairs, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

“We take all assaults seriously, and the facts present here—an elderly victim suffering considerable injuries after being subjected to an extended attack—are particularly egregious. Escalating an incident of a mis-delivered package to such violence is intolerable,” Hayden said.

Muhammad, 29, was charged Tuesday in Dorchester BMC with assault and battery on a person over 60 and unarmed robbery. Muhammad has a criminal history of violent offenses in both Massachusetts and New York dating back to 2015, the DA says.

