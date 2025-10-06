Boston hiker rescued after leg injury on New Hampshire trail

LIVERMORE, NH — A Boston hiker was rescued off a New Hampshire trail after suffering a leg injury.

According to NH Fish and Game, on October 4th, around 3:20 p.m., conservation officers were made aware of an injured hiker not far from the summit of Mount Osceola in Livermore.

The hiker, identified as 28-year-old Rosalie Doerksen of Boston, had suffered a lower leg injury that prevented her from continuing without assistance.

Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead on Tripoli Road.

Rescuers reached Doerksen around 6 p.m.

Doerksen was packaged into a rescue litter, and the 2.7-mile carryout commenced at 6:35. The rescue party, consisting of over 20 people reached the trailhead at 10:15 p.m., where they met an ambulance from the Waterville Valley Department of Safety.

Doerksen was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

