Boston health officials announce year’s 1st human case of West Nile virus

BOSTON — Boston health officials on Thursday announced the city’s first human case of West Nile virus in 2025.

The Boston Public Health Commission said a man in his 50s is undergoing treatment for the mosquito-borne illness and that his condition is improving.

This case comes after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health elevated the risk level for the illness in Boston to high in August. Positive West Nile virus mosquito test samples were also found in several Boston neighborhoods over the summer.

“Even as we mark the start of fall, it remains important to take common-sense steps to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses,” Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement. “BPHC will continue to closely monitor this situation with our partners at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. We encourage anyone spending time outside near dusk or dawn to take proper precautions, including wearing long sleeves and using insect repellent.”

As of this week, 43 communities across the state were considered high risk for the virus. Outside of Boston, six other human cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, however, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and body aches, which can last for a few days or several weeks.

In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

