Boston gets $46.6 million in federal funding to support safety, security during FIFA World Cup

FOXBORO, Mass. — The host committee for the World Cup matches in Massachusetts has secured more federal funding for the seven matches scheduled this summer.

Boston 2026, the committee in charge of strategic planning for the region’s World Cup matches, announced Thursday that it had secured $46.6 million from the Trump Administration to help support and bolster security.

“We are grateful to the Administration, the White House Task Force on the World Cup and members of Congress for recognizing the importance of these investments,” said Mike Loynd, chief executive officer of the Boston Host Committee. “This is a monumental step forward for Boston and the entire New England region as we prepare to welcome the world. The federal investment ensures we can provide a safe and secure experience for our communities and the millions of visitors traveling to Boston. This is a defining global moment for Massachusetts, and we’re committed to delivering a world-class event that will drive lasting economic and cultural impact across the region.”

On Tuesday, the Town of Foxborough, the Kraft Sports and Entertainment group, and Boston 2026 officially signed off on the entertainment license for the matches.

The license was approved after Boston 2026 agreed to provide advance funding for security. Kraft Sports has also pledged that it will help cover the costs of security.

Boston Soccer 26 has agreed to give a more than $1.5 million deposit to the town of Foxboro for any security costs needed up front.

The official deal followed a months-long dispute over the necessary funding that the town of Foxborough would receive after confusion arose over who would fund the security bill.

The following games are set to be played at Gillette:

Haiti vs. Scotland: Saturday, June 13 | Group C | @ 9 p.m.

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname v. Norway: Tuesday, June 16 | Group I | Match 18 -- @ 6 p.m.

Scotland v. Morocco: Friday, June 19 | Group C | -- @ 6 p.m.

England v. Ghana: Tuesday, June 23 | Group L | -- @ 4 p.m.

Norway v. France: Friday, June 26 | Group I | -- @ 3 p.m.

The teams that will play at the remaining two Boston dates on June 29th and July 9th will be determined during the 2026 games.

Boston 2026 says they are expecting the seven matches to bring an estimated two million visitors to the region and generating more than $1 billion in economic impact.

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