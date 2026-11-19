BOSTON — A special fundraiser in Boston is helping support women as they work to get back on their feet.

The annual luncheon benefits Rosie’s Place in Boston, raising money and awareness for the programs and services it provides to women in need.

Rosie’s Place was founded in 1974 as the first women-only shelter in the United States. What began as a safe place for women to get a bed and a meal has grown into a community center providing a wide range of support and education services to nearly 15,000 women each year.

Boston 25 Morning News anchor Nicole Gabe was also at Thursday’s luncheon, helping support the organization and its mission.

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