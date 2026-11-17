As the holiday season fast approaches, the Boston FBI is warning that in this day of Artificial Intelligence, we have to be more careful of scammers

“This time of year presents unique opportunities for fraudsters to utilize the holidays to advance some of the methods in which they are attempting to defraud people,” Mario Fratantonio, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Boston FBI’s white-collar branch told Boston 25’s Bob Ward.

He warns that the upcoming holiday season is prime time for online fraudsters, who are now armed with better artificial intelligence to steal our hard-earned money

“Anybody who’s conducting online banking, online transactions at this time of year is generally susceptible to fraudulent activity,” Fratantonio said.

The FBI says last year, online fraudsters stole more than 11 million dollars from unsuspecting victims in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine.

With artificial intelligence, they created fake retail websites advertising unbeatable deals,

They sent unsolicited text messages, emails and even made phone calls claiming to be from credit card companies or banks asking victims for their account numbers.

AI technology made it all seem so real.

The FBI says, if you think something isn’t right, take a breath, and verify on your own with the institution that claims it is trying to reach you.

You never know who is on the other end of that phone call, email, or text.

“Who are these people and where are they?” Boston 25’s Bob Ward asked.

“Unfortunately, they are everywhere. Some fraudulent groups act as networks and they operate overseas,” Fratantonio said. “But if we just use our common sense, we can defeat their ability to use AI in such a nefarious way.”

If you think you have been scammed, file a complaint at www.ic3.gov

You may be able to get some of your money back.

And you will be helping others avoid falling prey to the same scam.

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