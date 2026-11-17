BOSTON — Taylor Swift fans will soon be able to get an up-close look at costumes, instruments, and other memorabilia spanning two decades of the superstar’s career.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, will host “Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection” from April 10 through Aug. 15, 2027.

The exhibition, which the MFA says will only be shown in Boston, will feature more than 50 costumes, instruments, and other objects from Swift’s archive.

The collection will include a display dedicated to each of Swift’s 12 musical eras, stretching from her self-titled debut album to 2025’s The Life of a Showgirl.

Several items from Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour will be on display, including the custom red Alberta Ferretti gown she wore during the folklore and evermore sets, a bejeweled Midnights bodysuit designed by Zuhair Murad and the tinsel-fringe jacket worn during the “Karma” finale.

Fans will also be able to see a recreation of the “Fortnight” music video set, featuring Swift’s Victorian-inspired dress and typewriter.

The exhibition will include several instruments from throughout Swift’s career, including a banjo from the Speak Now World Tour, a green Gibson acoustic guitar from the Reputation Stadium Tour, and a mandolin featured in the “willow” music video.

The shell of the pink-and-gold grand piano Swift used while performing “Lover” at the 2019 American Music Awards will also be on display.

Timed-entry tickets are required for everyone, including MFA members. Tickets cost $40 and include general admission to the museum.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. MFA members can reserve free timed-entry tickets now.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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