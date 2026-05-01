Boston fans brace for huge sports weekend as Bruins, Celtics face do-or-die playoff games

BOSTON — Boston sports fans are bracing for a high‑stakes stretch at TD Garden as both the Celtics and Bruins fight to keep their seasons alive.

Tensions will be high over the next two nights with back‑to‑back playoff games at the Garden, starting with the Bruins on the ice and followed by a decisive Celtics matchup.

The Celtics now face a do‑or‑die Game 7 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night after losing their second straight game in the series on Thursday. Boston has blown two chances to close out the first‑round matchup.

Adding to the concern, star forward Jayson Tatum did not appear to be fully healthy late in Game 6. Tatum left the game in the third quarter with what the team described as left calf stiffness and did not return. While Tatum said afterward he is not overly concerned, his health will be closely watched after he dealt with an Achilles injury to his other leg during last year’s playoffs.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the team’s recent offensive struggles following the loss, emphasizing the need for better execution heading into Game 7.

Before the Celtics take the court, the Bruins are in action Friday night at TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres. Boston trails the series 3–2 but is coming off a dramatic overtime win in Buffalo in Game 5 and hopes to carry that momentum into a crucial home contest.

Puck drop for Bruins‑Sabres is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans looking for last‑minute tickets should expect steep prices, with the cheapest seats on the secondary market going for around $200.

Boston 25 News will have continued coverage throughout both playoff matchups from TD Garden.

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