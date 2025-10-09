Boston explores government-owned grocery stores to help with rising food prices

BOSTON — Boston is exploring the option of government-owned grocery stores to help people who are struggling with rising food prices.

City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilor Liz Breadon requested a hearing to further discuss the concept on Wednesday.

The conversation follows a proposal from New York Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani to open a network of city-owned grocery stores there.

Mamdani wants to use public funds to create five city-owned supermarkets that wouldn’t have to pay rent or property taxes.

The two Boston city councilors pitching further discussions about the topic said their idea was not inspired by Mamdani’s proposal in New York.

“The role of government is to step in when the market is failing our residents,” Louijeune told Boston 25 News. “The idea of government sponsored government subsidized grocers is not a novel idea.”

Louijeune referenced a grocery store on city-owned property in Madison, WI, and a city-supported grocery store that recently opened its doors in Atlanta.

The hearing order states cities and towns across the country have proposed or piloted publicly owned grocery stores “as a means to stabilize access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food, particularly in communities where private chains have withdrawn or declined to invest.”

“There’s a certain level of urgency because of a federal policy that’s cutting SNAP benefits,” said Breadon. “Those of us who don’t have any food insecurity sometimes forget the struggles that ordinary working families may have.”

Some councilors said federal funding cuts to the country’s food stamp program and rising food prices are adding to concerns.

There’s an emphasis on Boston residents living in so-called “food deserts” of the city, including Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester.

The non-profit grocery store chain Daily Table closed in those three neighborhoods earlier this year.

“Even when you try to not use the whole check, it’s very gotten expensive,” said Mattapan resident Raiza Benitez. “Being a single mom of three girls, it’s hard.”

Food insecurity is on the rise in Massachusetts.

The most recent report from the Greater Boston Food Bank found that 37% of Massachusetts households faced food insecurity this year. That’s up from 19% in 2019.

“You have to keep budgeting. Only the necessary things,” said Mattapan resident Joy Mills. “I didn’t know it would ever come to this in America.”

Some industry experts fear city-owned grocery stores would backfire on existing businesses in Boston.

Peter Brennan, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, sent the following statement to Boston 25 News:

<i>“Using tax dollars to create unfair competition is an attack on small businesses and will be a job killer in our communities. Our mom and pop stores operate on very thin profit margins as it is. They are constantly facing rising costs, stricter regulations, and relentless economic pressure. The City of Boston should be doing more to support these small businesses that create jobs, support our communities, and provide healthy meals, goods and services to our neighborhoods. Supporting small businesses by cutting taxes and fees and creating programs to help businesses become self-sustaining is a much better use of tax dollars.”</i> — Peter Brennan, executive director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association

Councilors Enrique Pepén, Henry Santana, Julia Mejia, Brian Worrell, and Ben Weber added their names to the hearing order.

The council sent it to committee for further consideration, and a hearing could potentially follow by the end of the year.

