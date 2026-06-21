Boston cyclist takes on 2,000 miles for MS awareness

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Boston resident and avid biker Adam Bigelow will attempt to bike over 2,000 miles to raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis today.

After a friend’s MS diagnosis, Adam has connected his love of Dunkin’ and biking through Boston to support the National MS Society.

In 2025, Adam drew national attention for his ride to 90+ Dunkin’ restaurants in Boston.

This year’s ride builds on his success to once again, raise critical funding for the chronic neurological disease that affects nearly 1 million people in the U.S.

Adam, with support from Dunkin’ Donuts, will lead a bike-safe loop around the Dunkin’ store in Cambridge’s Kendall Square throughout the day, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., to reach the milestone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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