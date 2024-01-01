Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune is first Haitian-American sworn in as council president

BOSTON — Boston Councilor-at-Large Ruthzee Louijeune made history on Monday when she became the first Haitian-American sworn in as council president.

Louijeune, an attorney and the daughter of immigrants, is also the third Black woman to hold the position.

“I am excited for what’s to come for our city, and believe that our collective work can transform our beloved city into one where every person feels honored, safe, housed, and healthy.” Louijuene said in a statement. “I am hopeful, and I am grateful, because the only way we get through, the only way we thrive, the only way we push forward, is together.”

City councilors praised Louijuene for bringing people together.

“Councilor Louijeune has shown she knows how to build bridges to address issues that impact all Boston residents, from tackling crucial city services to spearheading initiatives that create more affordable housing and uplift our most underserved communities,” District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell said in a statement. “I am proud to support her as our next Council President in my capacity as Council Vice President and look forward to partnering with her and all of our colleagues to deliver for our City.”

District 1 Councilor Gabriella Coletta said in a statement, “It was an honor to nominate Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune as council president. I’m confident the Council will promote collaboration, governance, and accountability this legislative session.”

The daughter of immigrants from Haiti, Louijeune was born and raised in Mattapan and Hyde Park and attended Boston Public Schools, according to biographical information on boston.gov. Her first job at 14 was as a walking tour guide with the youth organization MYTOWN. Former Mayor Thomas Menino appointed her to a committee to redesign the student assignment process. As a Ward Fellow, she also interned for former State Rep. Marie St. Fleur.

An attorney, Louijeune has practiced before Boston Housing Court and represented families facing eviction and foreclosure, according to biographical information on boston.gov. She also served as the senior attorney on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and drafted agreements for first-generation homeowners to help close racial homeownership and wealth gaps with the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance.

She is a graduate of Boston Public Schools, Columbia University, Harvard Law School, and Harvard Kennedy School of Government, according to boston.gov. She is trilingual with French and Haitian Creole and is conversant in Spanish.

Monday also marked added significance to the swearing-in ceremony, as Jan. 1 is also celebrated as Haitian Independence Day, the most important holiday in the Haitian community.

On Jan. 1, Haitians celebrate their role in history as the first free Black republic in the Western hemisphere and the only country in the world founded from a slave revolt. Boston is home to the third largest Haitian diaspora in the country.

As Louijeune was sworn in, the chambers filled with family and friends. Loved ones who attended wore red and blue, colors that celebrated both Haitian Independence Day and her history-making appointment.

In her first speech as council president, Louijeune outlined a vision for the city of Boston that addresses inequities while envisioning a future that welcomes everyone to the table.

She spoke about addressing barriers to homeownership, creating stronger models for waste collection in Boston neighborhoods, ensuring that every Boston Public Schools student has the necessary tools to succeed, and working with local unions to help the city and its residents.

Louijeune recognized and offered flowers to her predecessor, former City Council President Ed Flynn, who served as president during her first term in office. She also welcomed new colleagues Enrique Pepen, John Fitzgerald, Henry Santana, and Ben Weber.

During Louijeune’s first term, she helped lead the council through the tumultuous redistricting process, passing a map that met standards set by a federal court order. As chairperson of the Committee on Civil Rights and Immigrant Advancement, she pushed for additions in the budget, securing funds for fair housing testers, a municipal wage study, expanding the Office of Returning Citizens, and increased housing support for vulnerable populations.

City officials said she has been an advocate for legalizing beekeeping citywide, increasing the frequency of trash pickup for cleaner streets, and she works to bridge gaps and to distribute resources to every neighborhood.

As council president, Louijeune said she is committed to building on her previous work, while highlighting issues facing city residents.

“One thing to know about me is that I unequivocally reject any zero-sum mentality that suggests that for one group to succeed, another must lose,” Louijeune said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

