Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool opening later this month

BOSTON — Bostonians will have a chance to cool off when the Boston Common Frog Pond opens later this month.

The 2024 summer wading season as the popular Frog Pond spray pool will reopen on Tuesday, June 25.

A celebration event is planned for 11 a.m. followed by the opening of the spray pool.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on opening day, residents can enjoy tasty treats and a visit from official mascot Frog Pond Freddie. LEGO® Discovery Center Boston will be on site with giveaways and a LEGO brick pit for free building with LEGO experts.

Enjoy sparkling water from Polar Beverages, local farm fresh milk from the New England Dairy Council, frozen treats from H.P. Hood LLC, and sample water flavoring packets from Cirkul. Residents can also try our instrument ‘petting zoo’ courtesy of the Boston Music Project and visit the team from PROJECT Melanoma for summer sun safety tips.

Frog Pond is now open for the 2022 season at the Boston Common Frog Pond is now open for the 2022 season at the Boston Common

Also offering giveaways and activities will be Mass Audubon, the Boston Public Library Chinatown Branch, the Boston Public Health Commission, Science for Scientists, and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission’s popular water truck.

The Frog Pond spray pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day.

A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers ice skating in the winter, a spray pool and supervised wading for youth in the summer, and the Carousel from spring through fall.

For more information visit www.boston.gov/frogpond or call the Frog Pond at (617) 635-2120.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group