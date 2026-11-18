CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College will retire Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13, honoring the men’s hockey legend and former NHL star.

The school announced the number will be retired during a pregame ceremony on Feb. 12, 2027, when the Eagles take on UConn at Kelley Rink.

“We are proud to honor Johnny Gaudreau by retiring his No. 13 at Boston College,” Athletic Director Blake James said. “Johnny was an extraordinary player who helped bring a national championship to the Heights and became one of the most accomplished players in our program’s history.”

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in 2024 while in New Jersey for their sister’s wedding.

Boston College is proud to announce the retirement of Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 on February 12, 2027.



📰 https://t.co/U07XKi1IOn pic.twitter.com/90T3UMmjTT — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 18, 2026

Gaudreau played three seasons at Boston College from 2011 to 2014. As a freshman, he helped the Eagles win the 2012 national championship.

Gaudreau’s No. 13 will join David Emma’s No. 16 and Mike Mottau’s No. 3 as the only retired numbers in Boston College men’s hockey history.

During his college career, Gaudreau recorded 175 points in 119 games, including 78 goals and 97 assists. His standout junior season earned him the 2014 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in men’s college hockey. He finished that season with 80 points, the third-highest single-season total in Boston College history.

After college, Gaudreau went on to an 11-year NHL career with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. Nicknamed “Johnny Hockey,” he was a seven-time NHL All-Star and finished his career with 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 games.

Gaudreau also returned to Boston College to finish his undergraduate studies, graduating in 2021.

Boston College said Gaudreau “will always hold a special place in the Boston College family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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