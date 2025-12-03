Boston College nursing dean warns loan cap change could worsen workforce shortage

The Trump administration’s decision to reclassify nursing so it is no longer considered a professional degree is drawing concern from nursing leaders, who say the move could deepen an already critical workforce shortage. The change will significantly reduce the amount graduate nursing students can borrow in federal loans.

Katherine E. Gregory, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, dean of the Connell School of Nursing at Boston College, joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss how the new classification could affect the profession. Gregory addressed concerns that lowering the federal loan cap may discourage students from pursuing advanced nursing degrees at a time when the field is struggling to recruit and retain talent.

Gregory also spoke about the role of advanced degrees in strengthening patient care and expanding nurses’ clinical capabilities. She noted that the policy shift could create ripple effects across the broader healthcare system.

