Boston College to host 4 high school Super Bowls next month

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Four of the state’s high school Super Bowls are heading to Boston College next month.

According to The Boston Globe, Boston College will host half of the eight championship games.

Gillette Stadium, which has previously hosted the Super Bowls, backed out because of scheduling conflicts involving the New England Patriots and a potential New England Revolution playoff game.

UMass, Worcester State, Merrimack and Stonehill are being considered as possible hosts for the remaining four games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group