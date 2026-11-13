Search continues for missing 17-year-old in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities are continuing to search for a 17-year-old who has been missing.

Needham police said they are concerned for the well-being of Cole Davison, particularly because of the overnight weather conditions.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search Thursday in the South Street area, including search and rescue crews, K-9 teams, and Massachusetts State Police.

Drones equipped with thermal imaging technology were also used to help locate Davison.

Police released multiple images of the teenager, including a photo showing him at a gas station. Investigators have not said when that photo was taken or how it may be connected to the search.

Police believe Davison could be wearing a blue flannel jacket with gold or yellow coloring.

Authorities are asking members of the public not to enter the search area or attempt to look for Davison on their own.

Police said additional people in the area can interfere with the thermal imaging search because every heat signature detected must be investigated.

Police said Davison has not made any threats toward anyone and there is no known danger to the public. There is also no indication that he is armed.

Anyone with information about Davison’s whereabouts is asked to contact Needham police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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