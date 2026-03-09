Boston clearing snow along St. Patrick’s Day Parade route ahead of celebration

BOSTON — Boston Public Works crews will begin clearing snow along the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route this week as the city prepares for one of its largest annual celebrations.

Officials say crews will start removing snow Monday at 8 p.m. on several streets in South Boston, including Telegraph Street, Thomas Park, 6th Street, K Street and 4th Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect during the cleanup, and residents are asked not to park in the affected areas so crews can clear the route.

To maximize accessibility along the St. Patrick’s Day parade route in #SouthBoston, crews will be removing snow on Telegraph St, Thomas Park, 6th St, K St, and 4th St beginning Monday (3/9) at 8PM. Parking restrictions will be in effect - please follow all posted signage. pic.twitter.com/7F4edyhf9N — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) March 8, 2026

This year’s parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. on March 15.

Organizers have reversed the route for 2026, sending the procession in the opposite direction to commemorate the British evacuation of Boston, a key moment in the American Revolution.

The parade will begin at Andrew Square, so straight up Dorchester Street, right on Telegraph Street, right around Thomas Park, left on G Street, right on 6th street and then take a left on K Street. It will continue to go right on 4th street, left on P street, left on East Broadway, bear right to West Broadway and right on A street.

