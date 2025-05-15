Boston city councilor says school bus driver in deadly Hyde Park crash didn’t follow protocols

BOSTON — Boston 25 News has worked to get answers from the city, Boston Police and Boston Public Schools since late April, after 5-year-old Lens Arthur Joseph was hit and killed by a school bus on Washington Street in Hyde Park.

The Boston Globe has identified the bus driver as Jean Charles. They source city officials saying he did not have the required state certification at the time of the crash and resigned on Wednesday ahead of a scheduled termination.

The lawyer representing Joseph’s family says this is an unimaginable loss and that amid their grief, they are dedicated to pursuing justice and are committed to making any changes to relevant policies and procedures.

Last week, Boston 25 News met with City Councilor Enrique Pepen to discuss his call to action for safety infrastructure in the Hyde Park neighborhood. After learning of the recent updates in this case he tells Boston 25 News in a statement that reads in part, “it is gravely unfortunate that in this situation this driver did not follow protocols and will live the rest of their life with the consequence on behalf of a young child.”

Mayor Michelle Wu ignored multiple requests for comment on Thursday, but did tell Boston 25 News last week that, “For now it doesn’t look like those kinds of infrastructure improvements would have been the difference in this situation but in general the safety of our streets is on the minds of everyone who lives in our neighborhoods.”

